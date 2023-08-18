Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twin Disc by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWIN

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.