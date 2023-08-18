Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.98. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $14.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

