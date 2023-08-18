Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,622 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $432.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

