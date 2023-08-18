Twin Tree Management LP Buys 11,639 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,889 shares of company stock worth $2,208,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

