Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 19,356 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

CMC stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

