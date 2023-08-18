Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. Wolfspeed’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

