Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
