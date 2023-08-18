Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.