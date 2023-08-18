Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 1,231 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

