Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 57,623 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 202.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,538,000 after acquiring an additional 321,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

