Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

