Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8,216.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $250,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $155.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. F5’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,006. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

