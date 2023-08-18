Twin Tree Management LP Sells 48,427 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,427 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

