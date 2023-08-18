Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 6.6%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. 542,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,264,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

