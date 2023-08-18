Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 2.1%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 65,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,264,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

