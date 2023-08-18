U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459,034. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.