U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.56. 1,827,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,459,034. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

