UBS Group Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $139.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.