UGI (NYSE:UGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 1,123,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,876. UGI has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

