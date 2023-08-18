Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.