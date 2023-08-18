Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%.
In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
