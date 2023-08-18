Ultra Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Ultra has a total market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,082.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.00716961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00110799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016529 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00028453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16504457 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,180,613.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.