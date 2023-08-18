Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UAA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,643. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 32.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,896 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Under Armour by 58.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 754,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 279,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

