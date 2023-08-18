Unilever (NYSE:UL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 2,403,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,993. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unilever Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,584,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

