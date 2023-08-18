Unilever (NYSE:UL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:UL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 2,403,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,993. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
