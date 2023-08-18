United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.08.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 838.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

