United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Duane D. Holloway Sells 23,406 Shares

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. United States Steel's revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

