United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Duane D. Holloway Sells 23,406 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Steel

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.