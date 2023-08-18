United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.64

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and traded as low as $23.75. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 27,022 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.27) to GBX 1,150 ($14.59) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 1.5 %

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.6994 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

