UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNH traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $498.94. 1,055,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

