UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

