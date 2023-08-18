Universal (NYSE:UVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Universal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVV

Universal Price Performance

UVV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 42,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,848. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. Universal has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $693.98 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Universal’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.