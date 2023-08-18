Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

UNM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 414,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,462. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock worth $2,535,155. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

