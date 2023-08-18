Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Unum Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

