Upstart (UPST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST):
- 8/14/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $64.00.
- 8/7/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2023 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/25/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Upstart Stock Performance
UPST stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 1,916,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,737,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.
Insider Activity at Upstart
In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $358,979.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $1,799,004 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.