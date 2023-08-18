Upstart (UPST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST):

8/14/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $64.00.

8/7/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/25/2023 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UPST stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 1,916,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,737,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $358,979.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $1,799,004 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

