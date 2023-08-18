Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.82.

URBN stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 577,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

