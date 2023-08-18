US Capital Advisors Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 191.43%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

