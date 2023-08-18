US Capital Advisors Comments on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

