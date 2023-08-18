US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.00

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.60), with a volume of 62992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.65 ($0.62).

US Solar Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.67.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.