USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez Purchases 3,050 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $216.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.33.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,782,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USCB Financial by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in USCB Financial by 93.6% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

