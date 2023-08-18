Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 23.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

