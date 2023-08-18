Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $38,511,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $42,896,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

