Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.48 and its 200-day moving average is $193.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

