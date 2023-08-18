Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,293,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,718.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. The stock had a trading volume of 632,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,519. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

