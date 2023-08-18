Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $89,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $145.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.