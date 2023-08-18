Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

