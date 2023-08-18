Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Lifted by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 625,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,230. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.