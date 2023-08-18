Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BLV traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $69.84. 164,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,172. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

