Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.67. 352,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

