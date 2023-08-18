Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.23. The company had a trading volume of 578,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,261. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

