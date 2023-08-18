Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.42. 347,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,910 shares of company stock worth $15,207,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.