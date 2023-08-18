Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,137. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.99. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

