Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $38.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 303,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 87,320 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 78,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 616,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,020. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $127.71. 10,492,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,748,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

