Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after buying an additional 750,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

